Ohio Dems want nuclear bailout law repealed as scandal grows

10:43 am National news from the Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic members of the Ohio House are pushing to repeal a nuclear bailout law as a scandal unfolds over the law’s passage. The announcement comes a day after the Republican speaker of the Ohio House and four associates were arrested in a $60 million federal bribery case connected to the taxpayer-funded bailout. The 2019 law added a new fee to every electricity bill in the state and directed over $150 million a year through 2026 to the plants near Cleveland and Toledo. Larry Householder was one of the driving forces behind the nuclear plants’ financial rescue.

Associated Press

