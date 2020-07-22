SBL earns state baseball trip; East falls in extras at Johnston

SBL earns state baseball trip; East falls in extras at JohnstonNew
--HIGH SCHOOL SUBSTATE BASEBALL
MOC-FV 1 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 6 F
S.C. East 5 Johnston 6 F/8
Mason City 5 Waukee 6 F
Prairie 2 Dubuque Hempstead 5 F
Marion 5 Central DeWitt 4 F
Burlington-ND 7 North Cedar 5 F
Cedar Falls 7 C.R. Kennedy 4 F
CC-Amana 12 Dav. Assumption 3 F
Linn-Mar 3 Iowa City High 4 F
Harlan 2 DC-Grimes 12 F
Bondurant-Farrar 1 ADM 3 F
DM Roosevelt 0 Urbandale 1 F
Pleasant Valley 12 Iowa City Liberty 3 F
South Tama 5 Benton 6 F/9
Centerville 1 Norwalk 4 F
Boone 0 Gilbert 10 F
CBAL 0 Ankeny 5 F