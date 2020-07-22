Turkey, Russia say they seek lasting cease-fire in Libya

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Foreign Ministry says Turkish and Russian delegations have met in Turkey’s capital to discuss the war in Libya and agreed to press ahead with efforts for a lasting cease-fire in the North African country. A joint statement released after the meeting says the sides — who back rival parties in the conflict — had agreed to encourage Libya’s opposing factions to create “conditions for a lasting and sustainable ceasefire and also to work to advance a political dialogue.“ Turkish-backed forces allied with the U.N.-supported government in Tripoli, the capital, are mobilizing on the edges of Sirte. They are fighting rival forces commanded by Khalifa Hifter. Hifter’s forces are based in the east.