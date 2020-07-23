On House floor, Dem women call out abusive treatment by men

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s outrage over a Republican lawmaker’s verbal assault has broadened into an extraordinary moment on the House floor. Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats took to the House floor Thursday to demand an end to a sexist culture of “accepting violence and violent language against women.” They called out Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho, who had angrily confronted Ocasio-Cortez on the House steps this week and called her names. Yoho expressed some contrition this week, but Ocasio-Cortez rejected it as insufficient. Ocasio-Cortez and her colleagues cast the incident as all-too-common behavior by men, including President Donald Trump and other Republicans.