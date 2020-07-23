Amber Heard says she ‘did not want to expose’ Johnny Depp

LONDON (AP) — Amber Heard has finished giving evidence in Johnny Depp’s liberal case against a British tabloid after insisting she never wanted to let the world know about his years of alleged abuse. Taking the witness stand Thursday for a fourth straight day, Heard insisted that everything she had said at the High Court in London was true and that she just “wanted to be left alone” after the breakup of her and Depp’s marriage. Depp, 57, is suing the publisher and executive editor of The Sun for labeling him in an April 2018 article as a “wife-beater.” The newspaper’s defense relies on 14 allegations made by Heard of alleged acts of violence by Depp.