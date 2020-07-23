Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak slams YouTube for scam videos

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is suing YouTubefor allowing con artists to use him as a pawn in a scam believed to have heisted millions of dollars from people around the world. The personal computer pioneer vented his frustration and anger in a video conference Thursday to explain why he decided to file a lawsuit against one of the world’s biggest internet companies earlier this week. YouTube says it acts swiftly when noticed of deceptive practices on its site, but this is at least the second time the site has been sued for the same scam.