Ukrainian crime suspect flees after taking policeman hostage

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A criminal suspect brandishing a hand grenade abducted a senior police officer in central Ukraine and fled, officials say. More than six hours after the pursuit began, the man left his hostage in the car and fled into a forest, police said. They said the officer was unharmed and efforts to detain the assailant are continuing. The incident started when police on Thursday tried to detain the suspect accused of stealing a car outside a court building in Poltava. The man threatened them with the grenade and took one of the officers hostage. He then swapped the officer for the chief of regional criminal police, and drove away in a car provided by police on his demand.