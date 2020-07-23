French foreign minister: IMF only way out of Lebanon crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — France’s foreign minister has told Lebanese officials that there is no alternative path out of the country’s economic crisis except talks with the International Monetary Fund. His visit is the first by a high-ranking Western official to the Mideast country since the economic crisis unfolded last year. The minister said on Thursday that France is ready to mobilize assistance if Lebanese officials set out to implement major reforms. Lebanon’s currency has tumbled and unemployment and poverty have spiked while politicians are bogged down in domestic rivalries over how to carry out reforms.