Wildfire in Greece rages for 2nd day, more homes evacuated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Firefighters and water-dropping aircraft are fighting for a second day to contain a large wildfire in southern Greece that forced evacuations and a night-long battle to save homes. The Fire Service said the blaze to the east of the southern town of Corinth was in full development after winds picked up following a lull earlier in the day, and one more village was ordered evacuated — the seventh since the fire broke out Wednesday. More than 270 firefighters, three planes and six helicopters were struggling Thursday to stop several fronts burning in a blaze that started from the seaside settlement of Kechries.