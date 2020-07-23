Prince William, Kate donate for pandemic mental health work

LONDON (AP) — The foundation of Britain’s Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge have awarded almost 1.8 million pounds ($2.3 million) to support the mental health of front line workers and others affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The couple’s Royal Foundation Covid-19 Response Fund is helping a range of projects, including a charity that provides individual grief trauma counselling to workers in ambulance, fire, police and search and rescue services. Another grant aims to help support the mental health of thousands of pregnant women and new parents. Kate spoke of the “lasting impact” that the pandemic would have on the mental health of many frontline workers.