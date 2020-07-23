Stocks edge lower in early trading as a market rally stalls

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street Thursday as more evidence piles up showing how badly the coronavirus pandemic is hurting companies and the job market. The S&P 500 gave up 0.1%. The number of people applying for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, just as a $600 weekly federal aid payment for people who lost their jobs is set to expire this week. Southwest Airlines and American Airlines both slumped after reporting huge second-quarter losses and warning that the recovery in air travel seen in April has stalled.