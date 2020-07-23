VIRUS DIARY: Pandemic life, captured digitally (literally)

NEW YORK (AP) — When journalists are trying to explain a complicated story, they often start with raw data. How many? How much? How long? How far? One writer decided to use this same approach to document my life during the lockdown. He began working from home in mid-March. Since then, he has left his one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan only for exercise and to buy groceries and other necessities. As someone who is generally a homebody, lockdown really hasn’t been much of a hardship for him. Everyone’s lockdown story is a bit different, so he sat down to compile the numbers that tell the story of his.