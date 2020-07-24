A hot and humid weekend with a few storm chances

**Heat Advisory north of Highway 20 from noon Friday through 9 PM Saturday**



Temperatures only fell into the low to mid 70s overnight with strong southerly flow in place.



This sets the stage for a hot summer day with highs in the low to mid 90s and high humidity which will give us a heat index in the 100 to 105 range during the afternoon hours.



There will be a breeze at 10 to 20 miles per hour through the day.



Skies will be partly cloudy before a line of storms starts to approach overnight.



These will lose strength as they arrive but still could give western Siouxland some hail and gusty winds.



Saturday and Sunday will also see highs in the 90s with a heat index near 100 to 105.



The latest on the hot weekend and when to expect the best chance for thunderstorms