Wall Street dips after worldwide slide; gold nears record

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is slipping on Friday after tensions ramped higher between the world’s two largest economies, though the market pared its losses as the morning progressed. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower after the first two hours of trading. It had been down 1% shortly after trading began. Stocks sank more sharply across Asian and European markets after China ordered the closure of the U.S. consulate in the western city of Chengdu. All the uncertainty helped gold top $1,900 per ounce, close to its record high. Treasury yields were holding relatively steady, but they remain close to their lowest levels since April.