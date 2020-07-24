Chilean suspect jailed in French murder case of Japanese

BESANCON, France (AP) — A Chilean man has been ordered jailed in eastern France while he is investigated in the disappearance nearly four years ago of his ex-girlfriend, a Japanese student. Though a search failed to find her body, police believe she was murdered. Prosecutors described the extradition of from Chile of 29-year-old Nicolas Zepeda as a “major advance” in the case. Narumi Kurosaki disappeared from her residence at university campus in Besancon in eastern France in December 2016. Zepeda has acknowledged that he visited Kurosaki at her apartment the night she disappeared, even though their romantic relationship had ended. He said they had consensual sex.