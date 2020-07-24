Christopher Columbus statue taken down at Chicago park

CHICAGO (AP) — A statue of Christopher Columbus in downtown Chicago’s Grant Park was taken down early Friday, a week after protesters trying to topple the monument to the Italian explorer clashed with police. Crews used a large crane to remove the statue from its pedestal as a small crowd gathered to watch. Several work trucks were seen in the area, but it was unclear where the statue would be taken. The Associated Press sent an email Friday seeking comment from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office. The removal also comes amid a plan by President Donald Trump to dispatch federal law enforcement agents to the city to respond to gun violence, prompting worries that the surge will inhibit residents’ ability to hold demonstrations.