French refinery leaks toxic chemical into marine life area

PARIS (AP) — A four-mile area of coastal waters in the French Mediterranean is off-limits to recreational boats, swimmers and divers after a chemical spill from a petrochemical plant in southern France. The company that runs the Lavera refinery near Marseille said a leak spilled 200 gallons or more of iron chloride into the sea early Thursday. Contact with iron chloride can harm eyes and mucous membranes, and ingesting it can be fatal. Authorities at the scene said they observed fish that were killed by the spill. The contaminated area is listed on a French inventory as an ecosystem of outstanding natural fauna and flora for its coral and sea life.