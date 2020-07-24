German curator kidnapped in Iraq freed in security operation

BAGHDAD (AP) — Security and government officials say a German arts curator who was kidnapped earlier this week has been freed by Iraqi security forces. Hella Mewis was freed at 6:25 a.m. local time (0325 GMT) on Friday in an operation near the capital Baghdad in which security forces raided a location based on information they obtained regarding her whereabouts. Mewis was reported missing by friends and activists Tuesday. Security officials said she was kidnapped outside the Baghdad arts center where she worked. There was no claim of responsibility and officials didn’t say who was behind the kidnapping.