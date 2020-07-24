IHSAA announces revised schedule for 2020 football season

BOONE, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released a revised football schedule plan, due to Covid-19.

Iowa will have a seven-week regular season. Teams have the option of scheduling five, six or seven games within those seven weeks.

Every team will qualify for the postseason, with six rounds in each class.

Teams in Classes 8-man, 1A, 2A and 3A will play their scheduled district games. Class 4A teams will schedule their own regular season games.

The Association says this plan does not penalize teams who miss a game because of positive COVID tests.

To see the full IHSAA release, click here.