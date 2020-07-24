July 24: Iowa reporting almost 500 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- There were 491 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases up to 41,000.

Officials also reported five additional virus-related deaths since Thursday morning, pushing the state's death toll to 820.

There were also 303 additional recoveries reported, bringing the state's total number of recoveries up to 28,863.

State health officials say a total of 441,265 Iowans have been tested thus far.

As of July 23, Iowa health officials have confirmed there are 230 hospitalized patients across the state, with 72 of them in the ICU and 27 on ventilators.

Officials say there are over 3,100 inpatient beds, 473 ICU beds, and 761 ventilators available in Iowa.