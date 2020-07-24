July 24: Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 24,174

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 356 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state's total number of positive cases to 24,174.

State health officials are reporting no additional deaths, keeping the state's death toll at 316.

As of July 24, officials say out of the 252,881 Nebraskans that have been tested for the virus, 228,431 came back negative.

According to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, 17,999 of the state's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 254 in the last 24 hours.

Officials say there are currently 122 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state.