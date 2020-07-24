Masks will be required in Sioux City city buildings starting July 29

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Though a statewide mask mandate has not been issued for Iowa, Sioux City officials have decided to require masks or face coverings while in city buildings starting next week.

According to a city press release, the new mask requirement goes into effect on July 29. City officials say some sort of masks or face covering will be required by members of the public whenever they go into any city building.

Additionally, all city staff will be required to wear protective masks or face coverings in city buildings.

Officials say the mask requirement will stay in place until further notice.

Officials say if you have any questions about the mask requirements contact the city's legal department at (712) 279-6318.