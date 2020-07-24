Mine developer sees review as positive for Alaska project

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The developer of a proposed copper and gold mine near the headwaters of a major U.S. salmon fishery in southwest Alaska is expressing confidence it’s on track to win key federal approvals. But critics say the environmental review process for the Pebble Mine has been rushed. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released a review that says that under normal operations, the alternatives it looked at “would not be expected to have a measurable effect on fish numbers and result in long-term changes to the health of the commercial fisheries in Bristol Bay.” A permit decision still must be made.