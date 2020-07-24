MLB opening brings business to local sports bars

SIOUX CITY-- Major League Baseball is back and marks another sport returning to play after Covid-19 interrupted their regular season.

This interruption also affected local businesses that rely on sports-minded customers.

Local sports bar general manager Jim Brown says the opening game yesterday brought in a spike of patrons to watch and believes the more sports that resume play, the better it will be for businesses such as his saying, "for a sports bar to survive, you need sports."

Brown's bar stayed afloat during the pandemic by offering delivery options but is relieved to see people back in the restaurant saying you can't beat hot food, a cold beverage and a live game to watch.