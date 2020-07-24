Rising virus cases spark concern in Florida nursing homes

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s nursing homes have been on lockdown since mid-March, with the state banning family visits and barring the return of infected residents unless the homes have separate COVID-19 wings. Florida also set up isolation centers statewide for infected residents, and required nursing home staff to be tested every two weeks. But the current explosion of infections statewide is proving that these facilities aren’t completely shielded, and deaths are going up. In the past three weeks, cases have gone from about 2,000 to some 4,800 at Florida nursing homes. Roughly 2,550 long-term care residents and staff have died overall, accounting for about 45% of all virus deaths in Florida.