No masks, just questions, in Kansas counties with no cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Rawlins and Wallace counties in western Kansas are the only two of the state’s 105 counties that haven’t had a reported coronavirus case. Some businesses there aren’t requiring customers to wear face masks, but a few are asking customers to tell them whether they have traveled outside the county. Business owners say they agree with local officials’ decisions to opt out of an order from Gov. Laura Kelly requiring people to wear masks in public. But the two counties are among the 10 counties with the lowest testing rates in the state and a Rawlins County hospital spokeswoman says it’s possible someone already has the coronavirus.