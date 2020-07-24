Oklahoma man charged in students’ death appears for hearing

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man arrived in court Friday for a preliminary hearing on murder charges for allegedly driving his pickup truck into a high school cross-country team in suburban Oklahoma City, killing three members. Max Leroy Townsend faces three counts of second-degree murder for the February deaths in Moore. He also faces charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and leaving the scene of an accident with injury. Five other members of the cross-country team were injured. Police say Townsend was driving nearly 80 mph and crossed two lanes of traffic onto a sidewalk before crashing into the runners.