San Francisco bus driver assaulted with bat over mask order

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco bus driver was assaulted with a wooden bat after asking three passengers to wear a mask in keeping with city health orders to combat the coronavirus. A San Francisco police spokesman said three men boarded the bus Wednesday afternoon and refused the driver’s requests to put on masks. The driver pulled over to let them off. As he was escorting them off, one of the passengers pulled out a wooden bat and struck the driver several times. The extent of the driver’s injuries was not made public.