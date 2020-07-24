Teen gunman to be sentenced in Colorado school shooting

The younger of two students charged in a school shooting in suburban Denver last spring is scheduled to be sentenced Friday. The decision will come after a hearing in which those impacted by the shooting, including the parents of a student who died trying to stop the attack at STEM School Highlands Ranch, will speak. Sixteen-year-old Alec McKinney earlier pleaded guilty to a reduced number of felonies, including a first-degree murder charge, under a plea deal. McKinney was 16 at the time of the shooting. Even though he was prosecuted as an adult, he could be paroled after about 25 years in prison no matter what sentence he receives unlike his alleged conspirator.