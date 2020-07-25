1 person dies following accident on Veteran’s Memorial Bridge Saturday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One person has died following a fatal single-vehicle accident on the Veteran's memorial Bridge in Sioux City early Saturday morning.

According to the Sioux City Police, officers were called to the bridge around 12:04 a.m. Saturday for a single-vehicle accident. Police say the vehicle was traveling northbound on the bridge when the driver lost control and collided with a concrete barrier.

The victim was a 26-year-old man who was driving the vehicle. His name is not being released at this time.

Police say a female passenger and male passenger were in the vehicle as well. All three were taken to Mercy Medical Center. The female passenger suffered serious injuries while the male passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Their names are not being released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.