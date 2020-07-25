Australian drug convict freed after 1 year in Bali prison

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — An Australian man has walked free from prison on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali after serving one year for possession of cocaine in a nightclub. Former Melbourne nightclub promoter William Cabantog and his fellow Australian David van Iersel were arrested last July in a police raid at the Lost City Club in the island’s trendy Canggu neighborhood with 1.12 grams of cocaine in the pocket of Cabantog’s jeans. Police initially said that Cabantog was well known for circulating cocaine but during the trial, the two men were able to convince the judges that the cocaine was only for their own use. Van Iersel was freed in April. Indonesia has very strict drug laws and convicted traffickers are often executed by a firing squad.