Friday night thunderstorms drop heavy rainfall in western Siouxland

Scattered thunderstorms moved through the area Friday night.

We were able to avoid any severe weather and some of us picked up some much needed rainfall.

Here is a look at the rainfall reports we have received from Friday night's storms:

Stuart, NE: 3.70"
South of Verdel, NE: 3.35"

North of O’Neill, NE: 2.75"
Niobrara, NE: 2.66"

Gayville, SD: 1.95"
Southwest of Page, NE: 1.73"
North of Verdigre, NE: 1.66"

O’Neill, NE: 1.30"
Northwest of Crofton, NE: 1.21"
Creighton, NE: 1.00"

Atkinson, NE: 0.90"
Yankton, SD: 0.55"
Alcester, SD: 0.53"

Newcastle, NE: 0.32"
Neligh, NE: 0.26"
Estherville, IA: 0.25"
Sibley, IA: 0.25"
Sioux Center, IA: 0.18"
KTIV: 0.16"
Orange City, IA: 0.16"
Sheldon, IA: 0.16"
Wayne, NE: 0.12"
Sioux Gateway Airport: 0.11"
Le Mars, IA: 0.10"
Spencer, IA: 0.07"
Norfolk, NE: 0.03"
Spirit Lake, IA: Trace

Jaret Lansford

