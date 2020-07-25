Hanna expected to hit southern Texas coast as a hurricane

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Hanna is expected to hit the southern Texas coast as a hurricane on Saturday afternoon or early evening. Forecasters are warning of heavy rain, storm surge and strong winds. On Saturday morning, Hanna had top winds around 65 mph and was centered about 140 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas. A hurricane warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay, a span that includes Corpus Christi. Tropical Storm Gonzalo also is approaching land, moving closer to the southern Windward Islands. Gonzalo is expected to weaken as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.