Head of worst-hit Italy region is probed for COVID supplies

ROME (AP) — The governor of Lombardy, Italy’s hardest-hit region in the pandemic, is being investigated by prosecutors about a lucrative contract for protective medical gowns from his brother-in-law’s company. The contract for 75,000 gowns reportedly was awarded without public bidding in April, when the coronavirus outbreak was devastating Italy, Italian news reports said. Gov. Attilio Fontana said Saturday in a Facebook post that he represents the region “responsibly” and was confident about the correctness of Lombardy’s actions. An Italian investigative TV program several weeks ago reported on the contract. Ultimately, the company reportedly decided to donate the gowns to the region.