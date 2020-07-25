Trump issues emergency declaration for Hawaii as storm nears

HONOLULU (AP) — President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration for Hawaii on Saturday because of Hurricane Douglas, directing federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts. The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a hurricane warning for the island of Oahu, where the state’s largest city, Honolulu, is located. Maximum sustained winds decreased to about 90 mph by midday, making Douglas a Category 1 hurricane. The storm is expected to be near the main Hawaiian islands late Saturday and move over the state Sunday and Monday.