Jones wins overtime NASCAR Xfinity race at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Brandon Jones came roaring around the outside of Austin Cindric on the second attempt at a green-white-checkered finish, then won the race to the finish line to win his second consecutive Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway. It was the second win of the season for the 23-year-old Jones, and it kept Cindric from matching Sam Ard’s series record by winning his fourth straight race. Cindric wound up leading 131 of 175 laps in an otherwise dominant performance. Harrison Burton was third.