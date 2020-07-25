July 25: Iowa reporting 627 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Out of 5,996 tests, there were 627 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa from 10:30 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases up to 41,627.

Officials also reported six additional virus-related deaths since Friday morning, pushing the state's death toll to 826.

There were also 597 additional recoveries reported, bringing the state's total number of recoveries up to 29,460.

State health officials say a total of 447,261 Iowans have been tested thus far.

As of July 24, Iowa health officials have confirmed there are 220 hospitalized patients across the state, with 72 of them in the ICU and 28 on ventilators.

Officials say there are over 3,200 inpatient beds, 493 ICU beds, and 776 ventilators available in Iowa.