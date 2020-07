(KTIV) - Nebraska health officials reported 221 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 24,395.

No new additional deaths were reported on Saturday, keep the death toll at 316.

As of July 25, of the 255,740 total tested residents, 231,069 came back negative.

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, 18,097 have recovered from the virus, up 98 from Friday.

One-hundred-and-three people remain hospitalized in the state.