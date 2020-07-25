July 25: South Dakota reports 105 more COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) -- South Dakota confirmed 105 new infections of COVID-19 on Saturday.

As of July 25, the state has had 8,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 122 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials say the number of active COVID-19 cases has increased from 817 to 876 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 7,307 of the state's cases have recovered, an increase of 46 since yesterday.

There are currently 46 people in the hospital with the virus. Officials say 798 South Dakotans have had to be hospitalized because of the virus.