July 25: Woodbury County confirms 6 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- After receiving the results of 108 new tests, local health officials have confirmed six new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County.

The SDHD also reported no new deaths, leaving the county's total at 47.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 3,528 positive COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began.

As of July 25, the SDHD has confirmed 3,176 of the county's positive cases have recovered, an increase of eight since Friday.

The SDHD says there have been 304 total hospitalizations in Woodbury County, with 258 of those hospitalizations having already been discharged.