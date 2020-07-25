Local store hosts backpack giveaway

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local store is helping prepare students for the start of the school year with a giveaway.

For a few years now Wireless World, a Verizon Authorized Retailer, has held their Backpack to School program.

Kindergarten through 12th graders can stop by a Verizon location and pickup a free backpack.

Employees, customers and vendors donate the backpacks, and the company matches the donations.

Assistant Manager, Corey Fravle says they give away anywhere between 50 to 200 backpacks each year.

"Just the hope that school is around the corner and hopefully give some sense of normalcy for everybody, and if we can do our part, we love to do that," said Corey Fravle, Assistant Manager.

The giveway will continue while supplies last. No pre-sign up is necessary.

Sioux City Locations include Hamilton Blvd just south of HyVee and on Sergeant Rd next to Fareway.