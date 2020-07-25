 Skip to Content

Norfolk murder suspect captured in Sioux City

New
7:46 am Iowa News, Nebraska News, News, Newsfeed, Top Stories

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A man wanted for a deadly shooting Friday in Norfolk was captured late Friday night in Sioux City.

Sioux City Police say that shortly after 10:30 Friday night, Sioux City Police along with the U.S. Marshal's Office, Iowa State Patrol, and the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a location in the 2600 block of Rustin Street in Sioux City.

Deshawn Gleaton, 28, was arrested without incident. He was booked into the Woodbury County Detention Center.Gleaton was wanted for a deadly shooting that happened Friday morning in Norfolk, Nebraska. The victim, whose name has not been released, died after being shot at a home on Blaine Street.

Police: Victim in Norfolk shooting has died, suspect considered armed and dangerous

Keith W. Bliven

KTIV News Director

Related Articles

Skip to content