Norfolk murder suspect captured in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A man wanted for a deadly shooting Friday in Norfolk was captured late Friday night in Sioux City.

Sioux City Police say that shortly after 10:30 Friday night, Sioux City Police along with the U.S. Marshal's Office, Iowa State Patrol, and the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a location in the 2600 block of Rustin Street in Sioux City.

Deshawn Gleaton, 28, was arrested without incident. He was booked into the Woodbury County Detention Center.Gleaton was wanted for a deadly shooting that happened Friday morning in Norfolk, Nebraska. The victim, whose name has not been released, died after being shot at a home on Blaine Street.