Okoboji celebrates the life of Berkley Bedell with a boat parade

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV) - That's the sound of of The Queen II in Okoboji heading out to lead a boat parade.

The parade of dozens of boats were commemorating the life and community service by former Congressman Berkley Bedell.

Bedell died in December but today's parade was a way to celebrate the Okoboji area where Bedell grew up and considered home.

The parade travelled to several of the places around the Iowa Great Lakes that Bedell helped renovate or preserve.

"Everywhere you turn he had somehow touched the special experience that our guests have when they come here. And certainly the people that get to live here as permanent residents." said Tom Bedell, Berkley Bedell's Son

One participant felt being in the boat parade was the least she could do.

She and others believe the lakes area, the state of Iowa, and Berkely's family and friends were Blessed by knowing him.

As well as serving in Congress, Bedell also founded the Berkley Fishing Company.