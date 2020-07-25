Amid virus, uncertainty, parents decide how to school kids

Parents are anxiously trying to decide how their children will return to school in the fall. Many are still waiting for decisions from district officials. Others, who have a choice, are weighing whether to enroll their children online or in person — often with very little guidance from school leaders. The decision over how kids will be schooled is particularly fraught in low-income areas and communities of color that bear the double burden of being places both most affected by the pandemic and ones where students could benefit most from being in school.