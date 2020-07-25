Huge Portland protest crowds, standoff with feds go on

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands have been protesting in Portland the same day a U.S. judge denied Oregon’s request to restrict federal agents’ actions when they arrest demonstrators in Portland. Crowds of people pressed shoulder to shoulder packed the streets late Friday chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “Feds go home” as they carried signs and marched to the courthouse. The judge said Friday that the state lacked standing to sue on behalf of protesters. The state attorney general calls the ramifications of the ruling “extremely troubling.” President Donald Trump deployed federal agents early this month to tamp down the unrest despite outcry from Democratic leaders in Oregon. It’s inflamed tensions and triggered a crisis over the limits of federal power.