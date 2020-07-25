Remsen St. Mary’s defeats Burlington-Notre Dame in the first round

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Remsen St. Mary's defeated Burlington-Notre Dame, 11-1, in five innings on Saturday in the first round of the class 1A state baseball tournament.

St. Mary's gets their first hit in the second inning. Pitcher Blaine Harpenau singled to center with the bases loaded. That brings in Carter Schorg and Levi Waldschmitt to give the Hawks a 4-1 lead.

Then, Brady Homan singles to right. The throw to third if off target, allowing Galles to score and St. Mary's took a 5-1 lead.

Burlington Notre Dame made five errors. Carter Schorg grounded out to third to bring in one run. Another errant throw brings in one more. Remsen St. Mary's gets the first round win, 11-1 in 5 inninngs.

"I knew that they haven't been here in a while," said head coach Dean Harpenau. "Coming down here, it's a big stage and if you can get people rattled you can do some damage and that's what our kids did. We talked about that coming in."

"We definitely took advantage from their mistakes and fueled us," said senior Skylar Waldschmitt. "Then we got three or four big hits in there too to drive in a lot of runs so that combination just fueled us to ten run them today."

"They scored early and they got on top of us but you could tell we weren't fazed at all," said junior Blaine Harpenau. "We came right back and we put the ball in play. We made plays too and that's what you have to do when you come down here. If you make plays you're more than likely going to win."

St. Mary's is the only unbeaten team in the state at 20 and 0. The Hawks meet the three-time defending state champions from Newman Catholic in the semifinals Thursday at 1:30pm.