Sioux City Public School seniors recognized with commencement program

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday, Sioux City Public School seniors were recognized for their accomplishments with a commencement program.

"It means a lot to me honestly, it got cancelled the first few times and of course it was probably devastating to not only me, but to my whole class," said Alicia Sanchez, Graduate.

In a traditional setting, graduates were brought together in one large facility for a commencement program. But due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Sioux City Community School District held several small group commencement spotlights.

Groups of no more then 10 graduates were brought into the school at a time, and only 4 family members per graduate were allowed.

North High Graduate Alicia Sanchez says with cases rising in Siouxland, she did not expect to have a ceremony at all.

"The cases havent got any better so this could have been cancelled just like the other ones," said Sanchez.

Graduates, guests, and staff were all required to wear mask, and they all had to check their temperatures before arriving.

Sanchez says even with the very non-traditional ceremony, she is happy to final close this chapter in her life.

"To have a proper goodbye especially because I leave soon to college it feels nice to get the actual experience," said Sanchez.

The commencement programs took place at North, West, and East High School.