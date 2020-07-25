SoHo Kitchen & Bar to temporarily close due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A restaurant on Historic 4th Street in Sioux City will be closed temporarily due to COVID-19.

According to a post on their Facebook page, SoHo Kitchen & Bar will be temporarily closed from July 24 until possibly August 7 "In response to an employee’s COVID test and to concerns around limiting the spread of coronavirus..."

At SoHo Kitchen & Bar our primary concern is for the safety and well-being of our staff, guests and vendors. In... Posted by SoHo Kitchen & Bar on Friday, July 24, 2020

"SoHo Kitchen & Bar is a strong and sound business because of hard work and community support," the message continued. "We will help our team through this financially difficult time and come out a stronger team on the other side. We are small and we are down, but we are not out."