South Dakota reports 15 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The state has recorded more than 8,300 cases of the coronavirus, but about 88% of them have recovered. A total of 122 people have died over the course of the pandemic but none were reported Saturday.. The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 increased one to 46 on Saturday, while the number of active infections was at 876, up 69 from Friday.