Three people killed after plane crashes into house in Western Germany

WESEL, Germany (NBC News) -- Police say three people were killed Saturday when an ultralight aircraft crashed into an apartment building in Western Germany.

Police confirmed the aircraft crashed into the roof of the house in the town of Wesel, sparking a fire.

A small child suffered minor injuries before the blaze was put out.

The aircraft was capable of carrying two people, but police said it was not yet clear how many people were on board.

The three people killed have not yet been identified.

However, the rescue services assume that the dead are two occupants of the plane and one resident of the house.

The plane had apparently crashed with a parachute deployed.

Police are stills searching for the plane's occupants with a rescue dog team.